81 phones stolen during various Ganpati processions in Lalbaug, Parel

MUMBAI: Around 81 people lost their phones when they came to catch a glimpse of the city’s famous Ganesha idols proceeding from the Parel workshop to various parts of the city in the last three days. The police have arrested five people and rounded up several suspects for chain snatching and mobile snatching.

Most people lost their phones during the procession of Chinchpokhli Cha Chintamani when the Ganesha idol was being taken to its pandal. Over one lakh people had gathered in Lalbaug area to watch the processions. The police said last year, around 350 people had lost phones during the procession of Chintamani, which travels from Parel towards the Chinchpokli flyover.

“This year, we had already rounded up several suspects that helped us reduce mobile snatching. Several inactive gangs suddenly become active taking benefit of the crowd and carrying out mobile and purse snatching. Our teams were deployed at various points like Chinchpokli flyover, Garamkhada, and Lalbaug that helped us pick them up,” said a police officer.

The arrested accused are Noor Mohammad Abdul Bakir Inamdar, 28, an auto driver from Golibar Maidan in Santacruz, Kundan Dattani, 36, from Don Taki in Nagpada, Sumit Sakpal, 33, from Kumbharpada locality in Dombivli, Dharamveer Kamble, 21, a resident of Mahul village in Chembur and Sarvana Shekhar Arjun, 26, from Cheetah Camp area in Trombay.

All the accused have other professions but resort to stealing mobile handsets by taking benefit of the crowd that gathers to watch the Ganesha processions. Apart from watchers, local people with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner are out on the street for shopping and pandal-hopping.

All detection and Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) officers were posted at various points, which helped reduce mobile snatching. “Apart from local police, we have already deployed SRPF, RAF, MSF, RCP, and local crime branch officials in civil clothes at crowded spots,” said a police officer.

According to records, many gangs come to the city from Uttar Pradesh and other states and rent houses or stay in hotels for the ten-day Ganeshotsav and target the visitors frequenting the pandals. These gang members move around the famous pandals in groups and steal mobile phones and purses, said a police officer of Kalachowki police station.

“We have already alerted shopkeepers and people in Lalbaug to not keep any new tenants or hire new workers during the Ganpati festival. If one requires new employees, they should undertake proper police verification. We are also checking lodges and hotels for suspicious people,” said the police officer.

Apart from Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Ganesh idols of Fort Cha Raja, Colaba Cha Maharaja, Umarkhadi Cha Raja, Abhyudayanagarcha Raja in Parel, Laxmi Cottage cha Lambodar in Parel are taken by procession from the idol making workshops in Parel area to their respective pandals and large crowds flock the areas to watch the processions, said the police officer.