83-year-old woman run over by bus in Sakinaka

MUMBAI: In yet another fatal road accident involving a senior citizen, an 83-year-old woman was mowed down by a BEST bus in Sakinaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the bus was arrested later in the day by the police for causing death by negligence. This is the latest of a worrisome spate of accidents involving pedestrians especially senior citizens (see box).

According to the police, the accident took place around 1.15 pm as per the statement of the granddaughter of the deceased, identified as Chaturadevi Sawaibhagat Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was taking a walk outside her home in Jarimari when she was caught under the rear wheel of the bus and sustained fatal injuries.

Jaiswal’s granddaughter Priyanka told the police that she received a call from a neighbour around 1.30 pm about the accident.

“I was told that my grandmother had been severely injured by a bus just 15 minutes back. I was attending classes at Andheri and left immediately. When I reached the spot of the accident — not too far from our home, I found that someone had put my grandmother on a grey bed sheet,” she said. She added that she noticed a deep injury to her grandmother’s head and that she was profusely bleeding.

An officer from Sakinaka police station said that beat marshals attached to the police station had reached the spot within minutes of the mishap but the ambulance was taking a long time to come into the narrow lanes of Jarimari.

“We finally decided to take the victim to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar in one of our own vans. We reached the hospital around 3.15 pm and the doctor on duty there declared the victim dead before admission,” said the officer.

The driver Vishal Dhangade was arrested by the police the same day. A BEST official said that the bus was proceeding to Majas depot from Kurla Station (West) when the incident took place.

“While the bus arrived at the above location, the lady pedestrian came in contact with rear left side tyre and was run over. Police officials sent to the bus and the driver to Sakinaka Police station immediately on arrival as a precautionary measure,” said an official statement released by BEST.

The policeman said that a huge crowd had gathered at the spot of the accident. They said they were scared of the situation getting out of hand, especially if the driver and the bus were to stay there.

“We sent one officer in the bus, along with the driver and conductor, to the police station. This was more for the safety of the accused than anything else,” said the officer.

The accused was booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested later on Wednesday and released on bail on Thursday.

Talking about the stretch where the accident took place, the officer said that it often sees similar traffic mishaps in its narrow lanes.

“Things are further worsened by the ongoing construction and civic works. The people in the nearby slums have no place to walk; they walk on the road as soon as they exit their houses,” said the officer.

RECENT MISHAPS

August 23: Two women lost their lives in two separate hit and run incidents in Borivali West. In the first instance, 86-year-old Amba Shah who was on her way to a temple was killed after she was hit by a garbage truck. In the second accident, Jyoti Kanojia, 31, was on a scooter with her husband and daughter and going from Borivali to Naigaon when she was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

August 16: A 62-year-old woman, on the way to a hospital to meet her husband, was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road. Traffic constable Sandeep Vakchaure immediately rushed to her help and took her to the nearby hospital without waiting for the ambulance, saving her life.

August 9: Pundlik Bhagat, 70, got crushed by the front right wheel of a BEST bus and two other persons were injured after the bus hit the power meter cabin of a chawl and an auto-rickshaw in Bhandup.

July 12: An unidentified 75-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East. It appears that she was dragged several meters as there were several injuries all over her body and her hand was fractured, said the police.

June 29: Namdev Salve, 81, was found seriously injured near Narayan Bodhe bridge. Officials from the traffic police who found him informed the Vikhroli police and took the victim to a nearby government hospital. He died later that evening while undergoing treatment. Police had to resort to social media to establish the identity of the victim who was possibly suffering from dementia.

DO’s AND DON’T’s FOR PEDESTRIANS

First, as there are very few usable and walkable footpaths, it’s obvious and imperative that pedestrians are fully alert at all times while on the road, especially considering wrong side driving is also rampant

Always walk against traffic, so you can see oncoming vehicles

Cross only where there are known crossings, pedestrians are visible to drivers, and at night where it’s better lit

Try to walk and cross with a group again, so that drivers see more pedestrians as single walkers may be missed momentarily in the background

Obviously, don’t walk in the middle of the road, let the traffic clear, then resume in thinner traffic.

Those with slower reflexes, especially senior citizens, should make it a habit to wear high-visibility jackets when they are out and about to be seen by the drivers.

Jagdeep Desai, Architect

Chairperson and founder trustee

Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai

Former member

Unified Mumbai Metropolitan Transport Authority, Government of Maharashtra

