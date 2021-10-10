88.7% of 16,034 Covid beds in Mumbai hospitals vacant

While the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai daily has increased slightly this week, 88.7% or 14,237 of total 16,034 beds in Mumbai’s hospitals for Covid patients are presently vacant, and 11.2% or 1,797 are occupied. Total beds are bifurcated into beds with oxygen support, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, ventilator beds, and normal beds.

Of 8,087 oxygen beds, 91.7% or 7,417 beds are vacant, while 670 beds are occupied; out of 2,221 ICU beds, 74% or 1,664 beds are vacant, while 550 are occupied; and out of 1,297 ventilator beds, 70% or 908 beds are vacant and 387 are occupied.

Of the total Covid-19 beds, 11,318 are in public hospitals, of which 10,278 are vacant, and 4,716 are in private hospitals, of which 3,959 are vacant. Of the total oxygen beds, 4,932 are in public hospitals of which 4,682 are vacant, and 3,155 are in private hospitals of which 2,735 are vacant.

Of the total ICU beds, 1,179 are in public hospitals with a vacancy of 902, and 1,042 are in private hospitals with a vacancy of 762. Of the total ventilator beds, 797 are in public hospitals with a vacancy of 571, and 500 are in private hospitals with a vacancy of 337.

All 39 paediatric ICU beds and 32 neo-natal ICU beds are vacant.

Mumbai has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, reporting over 600 cases on October 6 (624 cases) for the first time in over two months; and over 500 cases for the past few days — on October 7 Mumbai reported 453 cases, on October 8 it reported 529 cases, and on October 9 it reported 510 new Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted 39,840 Covid-19 tests and has so far conducted 10,729,035 tests with an overall positivity rate of 6.9%.