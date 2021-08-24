Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

88-year-old Maharashtra man’s skin donated for medical research

In 2016, the man had pledged to donate his organs to the Federation of Organ and Body Donation, Vasai, for medical research
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Bavtis Lopes, 88, a resident of Shirley Wadi at Agashi, Virar, has left an exemplary mark even after his death.

On Saturday, Lopes passed away owing to age-related ailments. His two sons called the National Burn Centre at Airoli to donate the skin of their father.

In 2016, Lopes had pledged to donate his organs to the Federation of Organ and Body Donation, Vasai, for medical research. Taking inspiration from him, 80 members of his family and relatives had also pledged to donate their organs.

“Lopes had expressed his desire to donate his and his family’s organs. Some of the members are abroad. They all made the organ donation pledge online in 2016. One of Lopes’ sons – Elias, 65 – died of cancer in 2018. We could get only his eyes as the organs of cancer patients cannot be donated,” said Purshottam Pawar, president of the federation, adding that persons who die of natural causes can donate their eyes, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, intestine, pancreas, and skin.

“In Lopes’ case, we could only receive his skin due to the pandemic. We could not take his eyes as he was above 80 years of age. Even bones and bone marrow can be donated only by healthy people,” said Pawar.

“Our organisation is reaching out to villages in Vasai-Virar, Palghar and other areas in the state so that people come forward and pledge to donate their organs, tissues and other body parts for research in medical colleges,” said Pawar.

