8-year-old girl on Lucknow-Mumbai GoAir flight suffers cardiac arrest, dies

An eight-year-old girl, travelling from Lucknow to Mumbai on GoAir flight G8307, died after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest mid-air. The flight had to be diverted to Nagpur because of the medical emergency.

Airline sources said the girl was accompanied by her father on the flight. When her condition deteriorated, the onboard crew was alerted, and the captain decided to divert the flight to Nagpur airport. The flight declared a priority medical landing and landed at 7.33am.

The eight-year-old girl, a resident of Sidharth Nagar, Chaffa in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was, however, declared dead on arrival by doctors.

A GoAir spokesperson confirmed that flight G8307 from Lucknow to Mumbai was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency onboard the aircraft, as a child passenger reported unwell.

“GoAir staff immediately attended to the passenger and administered required procedures while ensuring all relevant protocols were followed. Priority landing was sought, and the flight landed safely with passengers at Nagpur airport,” said the airline spokesperson.

Sources from Nagpur airport said that the girl was anaemic and was carrying some medical reports with her.

“On arrival, a dedicated medical service team along with doctors and the airline’s staff attended to the passenger, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, it was observed by the doctor that the passenger had succumbed. The airline had taken utmost care and rendered all the required assistance to the family of the bereaved. GoAir sincerely regrets the incident and would like to convey its deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” added the spokesperson.

The flight took off immediately after the patient and her father de-boarded. The flight landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) around 8am.