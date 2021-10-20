90% cases filed by NCB are fake, alleges Nawab Malik; PIL to follow

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Wednesday continued his attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stating that most of the cases filed by the investigative agency were “fake” and “victims” were considering filing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Malik spoke to reporters shortly after the Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on grounds that there was prima facie evidence which indicated that the 23-year-old was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”.

Malik on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Maharashtra, was in connivance with NCB officials to defame the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Malik added that he was working on collecting evidence which he would disclose next week.

“Ninety per cent of the cases filed by the NCB in the last one year are fake. It is going to be established one day before the court of law. I am personally collecting evidence on fake cases. A few advocates will be filing a PIL on behalf of the victims,” he said.

“I will also come out with evidence on how they tried to defame the MVA government in the last one year,” Malik, who is the state’s Minority development minister, said.

The NCP leader, who has held several press conferences since October 6 — three days after Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others were arrested following an NCB raid on a holiday cruise ship scheduled to travel to Goa — also said that the case against Khan was fake, as the seizure pictures of contraband circulated by the NCB was from taken at the office of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and not on the spot. The NCB was making charges based on WhatsApp chats and not by conducting urine and blood tests.

“Earlier, the officials used to collect urine and blood samples of those detained from rave parties and cases used to be filed on the basis of their positive reports. In contrast, the NCB in the last one year has accused everyone as a consumer but did not take their blood and urine samples. Instead the agency is using their WhatsApp chats to make allegations and delay bail,” Malik said.

Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB for alleged drug possession in January. Sameer Khan is now out on bail.

On Wednesday Malik said that a similar strategy was adopted against Sameer Khan. “NCB said they have financing proof of ₹5 lakh as WhatsApp chats held between his two sons-in-law but when the charge sheet was filed there was no mention of the WhatsApp chat. It means they wanted to create trouble and ensure the bail plea of the accused is rejected,” Malik added.

“There is a complaint filed at Versova police in April by a person saying a few people tried to extort money in the name of Sameer Wankhede,” Malik said.

The BJP responded to Malik’s allegations stating that the NCP is hampering the anti-drug movement. Keshav Upadhye, party spokesperson said, “Is NCP supporting the anti-drug movement or are they against it? We have been raising this question since day one. Making allegations every now and then against the enforcement agency will not only hamper the movement but will also affect its morale?” Upadhye said.

“Aryan Khan’s bail was denied by the court and Malik can also move the court if he is not satisfied with the court’s decision,” Upadhye added.

“I am doing my job and whatever will come, will answer to the honorable court,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

(With inputs from Manish Pathak)