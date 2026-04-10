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91 lakh for furniture sparks outrage as BMC faces heat over ‘misplaced priorities’

Mumbai's civic body faces backlash for a ₹91 lakh furniture purchase for education, amid ongoing basic infrastructure gaps in schools.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has drawn sharp criticism after approving a 91 lakh proposal to procure furniture for its education department, with corporators questioning the civic body’s priorities amid persistent gaps in basic school infrastructure.

91 lakh for furniture sparks outrage as BMC faces heat over ‘misplaced priorities’

The proposal includes 11 L-shaped tables worth 6.43 lakh and 11 rotating chairs costing 1.75 lakh for deputy education officers and the superintendent of schools. In addition, 150 tables ( 35.62 lakh) and 179 chairs ( 15.93 lakh) have been sanctioned for clerical staff.

Members of the standing committee flagged the expenditure as excessive and poorly timed, arguing that the focus appeared to be on administrative comfort rather than student welfare.

Yeshwant Killedar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena questioned the rationale behind the spending, pointing out that many civic school students continue to lack access to basic amenities such as usable toilets and adequate seating. He noted that the cost works out to nearly 58,000 per table and over 15,000 per chair.

 
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