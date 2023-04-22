State logs 993 Covid cases, five deaths in a day

Mumbai: The state recorded a total of 993 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Friday with five deaths reported. Mumbai saw two patients succumb to Coronavirus infection. One of the dead was a 56-year-old woman suffering from cancer and the other, a 44-year-old woman, who also had tuberculosis.

The city recorded 226 new cases of Covid-19 infections registering a slight increase from the count on Thursday (207).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 212 of the infected in the city have mild symptoms and are taking treatment at home. The number of active cases in the state is now 5,970 out of which 1,466 are from Mumbai.

BMC has advised citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask, maintaining hand and cough hygiene and following social distancing. It said one should avoid going to crowded and poorly ventilated places, especially senior citizens and people with comorbidities.