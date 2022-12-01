Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra; minor boy detained

9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra; minor boy detained

mumbai news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 04:17 PM IST

The incident came to light on Thursday morning at Kalyan railway station where locals saw the minor girl lying injured

Senior police official said they have not yet found anything against the minor and investigation is in progress. (HT file photo)
ByNB Gupta

A 15-year-old boy was detained over allegations of rape and murder of a minor girl in Maharashtra’s Kalyan city, police officials said.

“We have detained a boy over suspicious ground and therefore we enquired with him about the same”, a senior police official said.

DCP Sachin Gunjal said they have not yet found anything against the minor and investigation is in progress.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning at Kalyan railway station where locals saw the minor girl lying injured.

Police took the minor girl to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Post mortem of the minor girl indicated rape.

A case was lodged against an unknown person under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).

