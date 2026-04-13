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‘A restless comet that refused to follow a fixed orbit’

If Indian music were a vast night sky filled with constellations of discipline and devotion, Asha Bhosle would be a restless comet that refused to follow a fixed orbit. She flashed across eras, styles and expectations, leaving behind a luminous trail that others can only admire

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Brahmanand S Siingh
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MUMBAI: If Indian music were a vast night sky filled with constellations of discipline and devotion, Asha Bhosle would be a restless comet that refused to follow a fixed orbit. She flashed across eras, styles and expectations, leaving behind a luminous trail that others can only admire.

If Indian music were a vast night sky filled with constellations of discipline and devotion, Asha Bhosle would be a restless comet that refused to follow a fixed orbit.

‘Versatile’ is a word that is often used to describe her conveniently. But it may be important to understand where the versatility came from. I feel it was her instinct for emotional truth, even in the most stylised compositions. She could enter a song and inhabit it fully, whether it required mischief, seduction, melancholy or abandon. Her voice could be playful, sensual and sorrowful depending on what was needed. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s famous admiration-filled quip for Lata, “Kambakht kabhi besuri nahin hoti hai”, applies equally to Asha.

Her gayaki carried a distinct sense of rhythm that felt almost conversational. There was a lilt in her phrasing that created an intimacy with the listener. She understood the spaces between notes, the pauses that create anticipation, and the subtle inflections that turn a line into a swooning melodic experience.

To speak of her artistry without acknowledging the shadow of her sister would be incomplete. Growing up alongside Lata Mangeshkar meant living in the presence of an already accepted legend. Comparisons were inevitable and often unfair. But Asha did not attempt to imitate or compete. She carved her own space, one that was less about perfection and more about personality. In doing so, she ensured that her voice would never be mistaken for anyone else’s. Pancham summed up the comparison best: “If one was Don Bradman, the other was Gary Sobers!”

Her reign at the top was the result of an extraordinary adaptability coupled with a relentless work ethic. She was willing to learn, to unlearn, and to reinvent herself repeatedly. When the musical landscape shifted, she shifted with it without losing her core identity. This ability to remain relevant across decades was one of her most amazing achievements—she could hold public concerts until last year, singing on stage for long periods.

In the end, Asha Bhosle’s legacy is not confined just to the thousands of songs she has sung. It lives in the way those songs continue to feel alive, to breathe, to connect. Her voice reminds us that music is not just about notes and technique but about the courage to feel deeply and express those feelings without fear.

She remains, even today, a moving constellation in the sky of Indian music—unfixed, vibrant and ever-changing. And perhaps that was her greatest gift to us fans. She showed us that to truly endure, one must become a fluid melody, capable of being sung anew, again and again, in the ever-changing rhythm of life, absorbing time, desire, rebellion, and memory.

Brahmanand S Siingh is a National Award-winning filmmaker and author. He has directed ‘Pancham Unmixed’, a documentary on R D Burman

 
lata mangeshkar asha bhosle
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