A small pawn, says ex-Mumbai cop Sachin Waze as panel grills him in money laundering case

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze said on Monday he is a small pawn in the scheme of things.

In judicial custody in a money laundering case, Waze made the statement while deposing before the KU Chandiwal Committee that was formed to investigate into extortion allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze, who will be cross-examined on Tuesday, further told the panel that he trusted them, an ANI tweet said.

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in March this year Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, a senior leader of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Waze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had shown Waze as an accused in its charge-sheet, but never arrested him, the 49-year-old former assistant police inspector has been remanded in judicial custody.

"As he himself wants to appear in this case and file bail application, he is remanded to judicial custody in this offence," said a special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

