Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP govt over tanker strike

Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP govt over tanker strike

HT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticised the BJP-led governments and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the fresh strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), accusing them of failing to address the city’s recurring water crisis.

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In a statement, Thackeray said that nearly a year after the previous tanker strike, the association has once again called for an indefinite strike from Monday, raising concerns for residents already grappling with water shortages amid BMC-imposed supply cuts.

He alleged that while the civic body has officially announced a 10% water cut, the actual reduction in several parts of the city is much higher, forcing many residents to rely on private water tankers for their daily needs. The MWTA says the strike has been prompted by the conditions imposed under the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) framework, which governs groundwater extraction through wells and borewells used by tanker operators.

Under the framework, private tanker suppliers must obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), provide proof of ownership of at least 200 sq m of land where the well is located, submit tanker ownership and ensure compliance with BIS drinking water standards.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is not financially viable for us to continue operations under these regulations, which is why we have been compelled to suspend services,” said Jasbir Singh Bira, president of the association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is not financially viable for us to continue operations under these regulations, which is why we have been compelled to suspend services,” said Jasbir Singh Bira, president of the association. {{/usCountry}}

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Thackeray also criticised these norms, calling them “illogical for Mumbai”. He said the government had failed to ensure adequate water supply while imposing regulations that have affected tanker operators and triggered the latest strike.

Referring to a similar disruption last year, Thackeray said the BMC and BJP had then promised changes to the norms but failed to follow through.

“BJP, which is in power at multiple levels of government, failed to fulfil its assurances and is allowing Mumbai residents to suffer,” Thackeray said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the BJP government’s decision to scrap the proposed desalination project in 2022 had aggravated the city’s water woes. “The project could have been operational by 2025 and helped prevent water shortages,” he said.

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Questioning the government’s handling of the issue, Thackeray asked, “Why does BJP hate Mumbai so much?” and urged the Union Jal Shakti ministry to amend the existing norms to prevent further hardship to citizens.