Accountant tries to redeem ‘reward’ on credit card, loses 2.73L

Mumbai: A 53-year-old accountant from Borivali was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by online frauds when he attempted to redeem ₹3,009 that he had allegedly got as reward points on his credit card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Borivali police, Mukesh Sangani, who stays in Borivali West, has been using his credit card for the past ten years. Sangani told the police that on Sunday at 8.10pm, he received an SMS stating that he had reward points worth ₹3,009 on his credit card and it was the last day to redeem the points, failing which the reward would expire.

The SMS also stated that he just needed to give his credit card number and CVV to transfer the reward points to his card. The 53-year-old accordingly replied to the text message by giving only his credit card number and the three-digit CVV of his card.

“Within 20 minutes of him sending the reply to the message, the frauds made 10 transactions on his card debiting a total of ₹2.73 lakh from his credit card,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After realising that he had been duped, Sangani approached the Borivali police and based on his complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified frauds under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

“We are tracing the number through which the SMS was sent to the accountant’s mobile number,” said the officer.