Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight

Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have gone up by around 64% over the last two weeks amid a surge in infections in the city, according to the health department data. The city reported over 1,000 daily cases almost after three months on Wednesday.

Mumbai had 4,197 active cases on February 11. They increased to 6,900 on February 24. Over the last 10 days, the city has been reporting over 500 cases. It was earlier registering between 300 to 500 cases daily two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,167 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since November 28.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, has said they are hoping for the best and reactivating beds in quarantine facilities to ensure they are ready if the cases go up further. “At the same time, citizens need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and not lower their guard.”

Municipal authorities have cited resumption of local train services for all since February 1, increased gathering at weddings, social events, and non-compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the reasons for the surge.

Siddarth Paliwal, a physician said, a complete lockdown is not the solution, but the government can think of restrictions. “This may include tweaking timings for nightclubs, bars, etc. ...for now, the government should wait and watch for the next five to six days...”