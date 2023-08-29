Actor Kajol buys office in Oshiwara for 7.64 crore

Mumbai: Actor Kajol has purchased a 2,095 sq ft office in Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, for ₹7.64 crore.

The office is on the eighth floor and has a RERA carpet area of 1904 sq ft and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces. The actress paid a stamp duty of ₹45.84 lakh for the transaction registered on August 25, according to registration documents accessed by Propstack.com.

On April 19, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn purchased office units in the same Signature building off Veera Desai Road for ₹45 crore. The actor had purchased three units on the 16th floor and two units on the 17th floor. The units on the 16th floor are spread across a carpet area of 8,405 sq ft, while those on the 17th floor have a carpet area of 4,893 sq ft, collectively spanning 13,298 sq ft.

While the five office units bought by Devgn were purchased at a rate of 33,907 per sq ft, the one bought by Kajol fetched a rate of ₹36,400 per sq ft on the built up area. The Signature building has been developed by Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

In May 2021, the Devgn couple purchased a 5,102 sq ft bungalow in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu for a sum of ₹60 crore.

Signature is an under-construction tower located next to the 21-storey Lotus Grandeur, which has several offices of film and television production houses, including producer Sajid Nadiawala’s company – Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment – Reliance Entertainment studios, producer-director Amit Sharma’s office who directed 2018 hit Badhaai Ho among others.

