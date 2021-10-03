Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor’s son among 10 detained as NCB busts cruise party
Actor’s son among 10 detained as NCB busts cruise party

Published on Oct 03, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said the NCB received inputs about the party a few days ago
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Manish Pathak, Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) late on Saturday raided a party on board a cruise ship and detained 10 people for allegedly possessing banned substances, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to people aware of the matter, an actor’s son was among those detained for questioning.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said the NCB received inputs about the party a few days ago, after which the agency’s officials booked tickets on the cruise ship posing as passengers. According to the officials cited above, a Delhi-based event company had organized the cruise, which was scheduled to travel to Goa and return to the Maharashtra capital on Monday.

At the time of going to press the central anti-narcotics agency had started the process of registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said. The passengers suspected to have consumed drugs would be sent to hospitals for medical examination, officials said.

