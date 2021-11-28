Actress tries to buy liquor bottle online, gets duped of 3 lakh

Shivaji Park police on Sunday booked unknown persons for duping a 73-year-old actress of ₹3 lakh.

According to police, the actress was duped while placing an online order for a bottle of liquor from a wine shop. The complainant, a resident of the Dadar area, on November 19, found two numbers while searching on the internet and ordered a bottle of alcohol, for which she made a payment of ₹4,800 through an e-wallet platform. When she did not get the delivery, she called on the mobile number again to check on the status of the delivery. The person who received the call asked the complainant to register online for a refund. She was then asked to share the OTP.

The accused then made several transactions.

On receiving several messages about the amount debited from her accounts, she realised she was duped. She tried to contact the same number again, but it was switched off. She approached Shivaji Park police station and gave a written complaint.

The police have registered a first information report for cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, against an unknown person.