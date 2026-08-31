Jalna, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Monday urged community members to adopt a "guerrilla strategy", quietly begin moving towards Mumbai and prepare for a major agitation if the government fails to implement their demands by September 12.

Adopt 'guerrilla strategy', move quietly to Mumbai for bigger protest: Jarange urges Marathas

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His appeal came a day after the Maharashtra government indicated its willingness to discuss "legally valid" demands of Marathas even as the fasting activist remained firm on the Kunbi caste certificate for the community members.

The activist's protest at Azad Maidan from August 29 last year caused traffic chaos and was called off on September 2 after the state accepted six of eight demands and began issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

Jarange's indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district entered the third day on Monday. He refused to take intravenous fluids on Sunday despite doctors advising him after his blood sugar levels fell.

He also made an emotional appeal, saying that even if he died during the hunger strike, his body should be taken to Mumbai for the agitation.

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{{^usCountry}} According to his supporters, no official contact has yet been established by the government for talks with the activist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to his supporters, no official contact has yet been established by the government for talks with the activist. {{/usCountry}}

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Jarange has claimed that 58 lakh records were found of the Kunbi genealogical link of Marathas and that the government was trying to slash this figure. His principal demand is Kunbi recognition for members of the Maratha community, similar to the benefits enjoyed by OBC groups in education and government jobs.

The other demands include the reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of all police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and providing government jobs and financial compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitations

Addressing people at the protest venue here on Monday, Jarange said the community should adopt a "guerrilla strategy" while travelling to Mumbai.

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"Do not put flags on your vehicles. Start going to Mumbai quietly from now itself. Learn to remain discreet and enter Mumbai without anyone knowing that Marathas have arrived," he said.

The activist appealed to protesters to stay with relatives, friends and acquaintances in Mumbai rather than immediately gathering at Azad Maidan or outside the chief minister's official residence.

"We are preparing to go to Mumbai. I appeal to the Maratha community to gradually go to Mumbai by September 12 and stay there according to your convenience. The authorities should not know that Marathas have arrived in Mumbai," he said.

Jarange also asked protesters to remain peaceful and avoid arson or violence.

He said that if the government did not accept the community's demands by September 12, a meeting would be held at Antarwali Sarati on the same day to announce the final date for the Mumbai agitation.

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The activist had earlier said the proposed agitation could be conducted in five phases and called upon supporters to be prepared to bring around 40 to 45 lakh motorcycles to Mumbai.

Jarange asserted that he would not withdraw his hunger strike and would personally accompany the protesters to Mumbai.

"Do not stop trusting the government blindly," he told supporters, adding that he had taken a firm decision regarding the agitation by September 12.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the government is open to discussing constitutionally valid and legally viable demands, and not those violative of the Supreme Court's orders.

Addressing the rally of agriculturists in Parbhani on Sunday, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, also a Maratha, said the Mahayuti government and Jarange are on the same page in supporting farmers, highlighting the state's commitment to do justice to the community.

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He rejected allegations that the rally was aimed at political muscle flexing.

Jarange had led a major five-day protest and a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from August 29, 2025, demanding Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas.

The agitation caused heavy traffic congestion and brought parts of South Mumbai to a standstill, prompting the Bombay High Court's intervention, which noted that protests had not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

The stir was called off on September 2 last year, after the state government accepted six of eight demands and initiated administrative steps for Kunbi classification certificates.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.