After asking for water and money, 20-year-old goes on knife attack in Malvani; kills 14-year-old, injures 1

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death and another person was left injured in a seemingly random knife attack in Malad West’s Malvani area on Friday afternoon, allegedly by a 20-year-old man who told the police he wanted revenge after his family was killed in Hyderabad.

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The accused, identified as Rizwan Qureshi, a native of Hyderabad who had previously lived in Malvani, was apprehended by passersby and handed over to the police after he allegedly tried to attack a third person.

According to the police, Qureshi entered the Hathi Park area in Malvani during the afternoon and knocked on doors, asking residents for water. After being given water, he demanded money. When his request was refused, he attacked two people with a knife.

One of the victims, identified as Bunty Khan, 14, suffered a stab wound to the neck and died on the spot. Another injured person was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was reported to be stable.

“Prima facie, he is saying that his family was killed in Hyderabad and that this was a revenge attack. We are investigating the claim,” a police officer said. The Malvani police are in the process of registering an FIR for murder and attempted murder. Investigators are also examining whether the accused may be experiencing mental-health issues, while cautioning that no conclusion has been reached.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Qureshi had arrived in Malvani around 15 days ago and had been carrying the knife for several days. He is being questioned, and officers are verifying his identity, movements and background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Qureshi had arrived in Malvani around 15 days ago and had been carrying the knife for several days. He is being questioned, and officers are verifying his identity, movements and background. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused has reportedly been changing his statements repeatedly. Police are also looking into claims by some locals that he may have attacked more people, although only two injured persons have so far been brought to the hospital. “We are tracking all his details before reaching any conclusion,” the officer said.