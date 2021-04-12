After Mumbai Police’s crime branch, it’s EOW’s turn to ‘clean up’

After Mumbai Police’s crime branch, the economic offences wing (EOW) could be the next department to face a “clean up” drive initiated by Hemant Nagrale, new Mumbai Police commissioner.

Nagrale, who has taken up the uphill task of cleaning up the city police force and has shunted out over 65 crime branch officers who served in the crime branch for over five years, has now decided to give a similar treatment to the EOW. According to sources, officers who are serving in the EOW since more than four years are expected to be transferred out.

Recently, joint commissioner of police (EOW) Niket Kaushik, who is known for his upright approach in decision making, recently issued an order to all the EOW unit heads hinting them about possible transfers soon. Kaushik’s order, a copy of which is with HT, stated, “Possible transfers of those officers who are completing four years in EOW as of May 31, 2021, cannot be ruled out in upcoming general transfers (which occurs every year in June). Hence all unit heads are hereby directed henceforth not to give such officers the investigation of new cases.”

EOW, which investigates multi-crore banking/financial institute scams, corporate frauds, investment frauds, housing frauds by builders and other white collar crimes, also has officers who have been there since ages.

Generally, a police officer is supposed to serve at a post for a period of three years and then be transferred to other posting. But, EOW sources said, “There are officers here (in EOW) who have been in the department since six-seven years by merely switching their postings within the EOW during transfers.”

Now all these officers would be moved out to other police departments, which could be local police stations or side branches.

“Once the lot of such officers are transferred out, 45-50% posts of officers in EOW would go vacant. These posts would be filled up with new officers,” said an EOW officer requesting anonymity.

EOW officers, who are expecting transfers, are now busy winding up old cases which are with them for years, department sources told HT.

Unlike the sudden order for crime branch and its immediate implementation, transfers in EOW would be effected during regular general transfers in June. “Immediate remedial measure with the crime branch was the need of the hour to send a strong message across a particular department, but same was not the case with EOW,” said a police officer from the headquarters.

After controversies surrounding tainted crime branch officer Sachin Vaze and former police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s transfer, the Maharashtra government in mid-March entrusted deputy general of police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale with the responsibility of bringing back the lost glory of Mumbai Police.

After taking charge on March 17, Nagrale first started with taking on cops who might have had developed close proximity with unwarranted elements by enjoying long tenure in the same department. Within six days of joining, he shunted out 65 crime branch officers.

Explaining these transfers Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (Administration) said, “The transfers of policemen are governed by the Police Act where the prescribed service tenure is defined. Since crime branch officers require special skills which are acquired out of experience in the field, the Crime Branch officers were kept in the branch for long, for administrative convenience. But of late, it is observed that some of the officers developed vested interests. Hence, objective criteria was applied and all the officers who completed five years in the branch at a stretch or have done more than 10 years with some break in between, have been transferred out.”

By inducting new officers in the branch, the department feels some fresh perspective can be brought in, which will help strengthen the Crime Branch and will perform with fresh zeal and enthusiasm.

Another senior IPS officer said, “The commissioner’s clean up drive aims to uproot the nexus or connivance of policemen with the wrong elements that ultimately encourage corruption in the police department. Such nexus or connivance makes policemen overconfident and makes them indulge in unethical practices, which eventually could lead to another API Sachin Vaze-like episode which has brought tremendous embarrassment, shame and disrepute to the Mumbai Police, once considered a highly-reputed police force in the country.”

Speaking of Vaze, a senior IPS officer said Vaze was given a completely free hand by former commissioner Singh and added that he was so patronised by his “godfather” that he had become super arrogant in terms of behaviour. “He would come to police headquarters in high-end private cars, issue orders to officers in any department, not respecting colleagues and not even saluting senior police officers. Such arrogance makes a policeman more vulnerable in breaching the discipline,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

Those policemen who have been serving at the police stations of Mumbai for over five years will also be transferred and would be posted at side branches soon. “If a policeman serves at a post for a longer period, then he forms groups around him and is bound to indulge in unethical practices; therefore transfers are necessary,” another senior IPS officer said, adding, “The process has already been started with the constabulary at several police stations.”

Sources in the police headquarters said not just crime branch and EOW, but many other important departments at the headquarters would also be covered under the move. “Police personnel posted at various departments that look after licensing and permissions for dance bars, permit rooms, hotels and other establishments would also be transferred, if serving at the same office for a long period,” said an officer.

“Transferring policemen does not mean that all those who have been transferred are corrupt. Many of them served the force exceptionally well and earned respect, name and fame. But, the practice (of transfers) is aimed to send a message that it is the system that has made them big and achieve expertise in a field, and not vice versa. No one is above the system. Others should also get the opportunity to hone their skills and serve the society. Overstaying at one post make policemen vulnerable to wrongful and unethical practices, who then willingly or unwillingly become part of the system designed to benefit wrong people,” another IPS officer said.

When asked what other measures are in the offing, Nagrale said, “You’ll know when it’s done.” He refused to elaborate further on the transfer strategy.