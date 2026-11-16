After residents’ pushback, BMC asks MMRDA to explore realigning Powai DP road
Around eight metres of the road would run through the six-acre garden, which has about 15,000 trees of 105 species, including Indian oak, mahogany, flame of the forest and baobab, and is home to several bird species
Mumbai: Over 3,000 residents of Hiranandani Gardens and 35 housing societies in Powai have won a first round in their fight to save a garden from a road. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to examine whether the proposed 13.40-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road can be realigned through an adjoining plot owned by Supreme Infrastructure, instead of cutting through Pramod Mahajan Udyan.
Around eight metres of the road would run through the six-acre garden, which has about 15,000 trees of 105 species, including Indian oak, mahogany, flame of the forest and baobab, and is home to several bird species. As many as 122 trees are at risk. The rest of the alignment is planned through Supreme Infrastructure’s plot.
The move follows a September 15 meeting at which municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to look at an alternative alignment to save the trees. The BMC has since asked the MMRDA to assess whether the road can be routed through the plot where Supreme Infrastructure is developing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) under an MMRDA-approved project. It also wants to know if the developer has submitted any realignment proposal.
“It is requested to examine the feasibility of realignment of the said DP road through the MMRDA scheme in order to save the trees in Pramod Mahajan Udyan,” the letter states.
A senior civic official said, “The civic body has decided to ensure that the project does not go ahead with the current alignment, and the alignment should be changed if a road is to come up , but since the project doesn’t fall under us, MMRDA has been asked.”
Vikram Sharma, managing director of Supreme Infrastructure, said he had proposed routing the road entirely through his plot to the BMC in 2017, along with alternatives including a tunnel, but got no reply. He said he is ready to make the land available to protect the trees, and that the MMRDA has asked the company to work out an alternative. The company has also suggested two more routes to ease long-term traffic in Hiranandani Gardens, he said.
Sunita Gohrani, who has led the campaign, said residents were happy that the BMC is looking at ways to protect the trees. The MMRDA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Swati Lokhande, did not respond to requests for comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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