MUMBAI: After an incomplete public toilet structure near Lion Gate triggered a controversy over its impact on the heritage aesthetics of Kala Ghoda, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given in-principle approval to move the entire facility underground, freeing up pedestrian space while providing visitors with modern amenities in the city’s prominent art district. After row, BMC moves Kala Ghoda toilet underground to preserve heritage aesthetics

The ₹24-crore project will replace the existing ground-level structures with two compact entry blocks leading to a 1,668-sq-metre underground complex through escalators. The first-of-its-kind facility in Mumbai will combine an Aspirational Toilet with an art gallery, cafeteria and civic office, preserving the character of the heritage precinct while providing modern public amenities.

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner, confirmed that the civic administration had approved the proposal, estimated to cost ₹24 crore.

The project will replace the existing above-ground Aspirational Toilet and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) chowkies.

The underground complex will comprise a 470-sq-metre art gallery and commercial space, a 330-sq-metre cafeteria and a 255-sq-metre BMC chowky. Another 520 sq metres will be earmarked for circulation and services. Dedicated washrooms for women and men will occupy 50 sq metres and 43 sq metres, respectively. In keeping with Kala Ghoda’s identity as an art and cultural district, the washrooms will also have an artistic touch. The air-conditioned public convenience will be a paid facility, although the BMC is yet to disclose the user charges.

‘Raze existing toilet’

The proposal was mooted by BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar amid concerns that the existing toilet and SWM chowkies were obstructing pedestrian movement and affecting the aesthetics of the heritage precinct. On October 20, Narwekar wrote to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide, seeking the immediate demolition of the existing Aspirational Toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba. He pointed out that the incomplete structure and adjoining civic chowkies had become an eyesore and were narrowing pedestrian pathways in the high-footfall cultural district.

The issue also brought into focus the civic body’s failure to provide the promised pedestrian space. Narwekar said the BMC had initially planned a footpath measuring between 0.9 metres and 1.5 metres at the location, but the commitment remained unfulfilled. He further said the civic body had acknowledged, in a report submitted to the state government, that the construction had violated its own ‘Pedestrian First’ policy.

Welcoming the administration’s approval, Narwekar said the underground facility would complement the larger heritage precinct masterplan, which envisages pedestrianisation and underground parking in the area.

“It’s a welcome step that the BMC administration has approved an underground toilet and art facility at Kala Ghoda. This project will complement the larger heritage precinct masterplan, including pedestrianisation and planned underground parking around the area. The newly constructed toilet and chowkies were obstructing pedestrian movement. The new proposal will improve the aesthetics of the vicinity,” he said.

Narwekar said he had urged the administration to float tenders for shifting the entire facility underground to permanently eliminate the pedestrian bottleneck while upgrading civic infrastructure.

“An air-conditioned underground public convenience integrated with an art café and modern escalators will be the first of its kind in Mumbai. It will enhance Kala Ghoda’s appeal as a premier tourist and cultural destination while upholding the civic body’s commitment to pedestrian rights,” he added.

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