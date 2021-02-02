After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats

After six rounds of admissions, more than 40,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have yet to confirm their seat for first-year junior college (FYJC).

Following the first-come, first-served (FCFS) round which concluded on January 30, over 1.02 lakh seats in the MMR are still lying vacant. As per data shared by the education department, nearly 16% of the total eligible students have not been admitted yet.

Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of the Mumbai region said that the actual number of students who have not confirmed their admissions might be lower. “There are students who have got admissions in ITI courses or diploma courses, and also those who stay on the border of MMR and other regions, who might have secured admission elsewhere. Names of some such students might have reflected in the portal too,” he said.

Officials from the education department said that there were no guidelines from the government yet regarding additional admissions rounds. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

The education department conducted seven phases of FCFS admissions between January 14 and 30. Students could apply depending on the score brackets under which they fell – above 90%, 80%, 70%, 60%, 50%, all passed students and ATKT students, respectively. Of the 23,798 students who were allotted colleges in the round, 19,753 were admitted in various colleges across MMR.

Meanwhile, junior colleges in the city have started their new academic year from January and are now awaiting clarity on examinations from the education department.