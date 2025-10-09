Mumbai: The state government will release the finalised aggregator policy for app-based taxis by Diwali, incorporating two key demands raised by driver unions, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. As per the demands, the transport department will notify per kilometre fares based on the vehicle type and 80% of the fare generated per trip will go to the driver, officials said. Aggregator policy to be released by Diwali

“We are expecting a few more approvals from relevant departments by the end of this week. The amended policy will be enforced once the approvals are in place,” said an RTO officer.

The draft Maharashtra App-Based Aggregator Policy, 2025 was released in April.

According to officials, fare rates in the final policy have been fixed according to the type of vehicle. Drivers refusing bookings would be penalised and the fine amount would be credited to the customer’s account, as per the updated policy.

Prashant Sawardekar, president, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, said the protest planned by various driver unions on October 9 has been withdrawn in light of the government’s assurances.

“We held a meeting with the authorities on Tuesday and they agreed to implement some of our demands. We have been assured that the revised aggregator policy will be implemented very soon,” Sawardekar said.

The policy, which will be enforced from the day it is released, will focus on safety and real-time tracking of vehicles. It will keep app-based companies in check, provide better facilities to passengers, and protect the rights and entitlements of drivers, officials said.