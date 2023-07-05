Dy CM Ajit Pawar clears scholarship for Maratha students

MUMBAI: Within a day of joining the BJP-Sena coalition government, Ajit Pawar attended his first cabinet meeting and inaugurated the first office of his party allotted by the state government opposite Mantralaya. One of the first decisions taken at the cabinet meeting was to set up scholarships for students from the Maratha and Kunbi communities to study abroad. Marathas are called Kunbis in the Vidarbha region.

The move is significant since the Pawar family belongs to the Maratha community. Sharad Pawar’s long-standing sobriquet in the media has been ‘Maratha strongman’, and the scholarship could be the Ajit faction’s attempt to elicit the support of Maratha youths. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of party workers gathered at the event to extend their support to Sharad Pawar’s nephew, who is making all-out attempts to take control of his uncle’s party, the NCP. The workers raised slogans rah-rahing and cheering on the new deputy chief minister.

The government’s scholarship scheme is in the name of Sayajirao Gaekwad, a popular ruler from the Maratha community. Under its aegis, 75 meritorious students from both communities will get the opportunity to study abroad. Among the options are a two-year post-graduation program offered by reputed universities in computer science or technology or a PhD offered by various international universities, states a release issued by the chief minister’s office.

“Due to financial constraints, bright students from the Maratha and Kunbi communities are unable to get admission in reputed universities abroad,” said a senior official from the planning department. “Considering this, the state government has decided that the students taking admission to educational institutes or universities that are listed among the top 200 of QS World University rankings will get the benefit of this scholarship.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scholarship will be implemented from this academic year. Eligible students can apply for the scheme through the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

The move is significant since the Pawar family belongs to the Maratha community. Sharad Pawar’s long-standing sobriquet in the media has been ‘Maratha strongman’, and the scholarship could be the Ajit faction’s attempt to elicit the support of Maratha youths.

Meanwhile, Ajit’s first day as deputy chief minister did not go as expected, as he had to sit in the cabinet meeting after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was sitting next to chief minister Eknath Shinde on his right side. Ajit was expecting to get a seat on the left side of the chief minister but that did not happen. According to the seating arrangement, chief secretary Manoj Saunik was seated on the left side of the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This led to a buzz in the corridors of power. “It was awkward to see two deputy chief ministers sitting next to each other on the right of the CM,” said a senior bureaucrat. “Ajit Pawar did not say anything but his expression made it clear that he did not like the seating arrangement in the cabinet meeting.”

(Inputs from Yogesh Naik)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON