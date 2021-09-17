Ajit Pawar says Navi Mumbai airport will start operations in 2024

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024 and that its naming controversy will be resolved soon. He has also questioned the morality of the Central government, accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sudhir Mungatiwar of having two different opinions on GST, and also questioned Cidco on its housing and project-affected people (PAP) rehabilitation plans.

Pawar was in Navi Mumbai on Thursday at Cidco Bhavan to take stock of various city-related issues. Speaking to media personnel on income tax (I-T) department raids on Sonu Sood, the deputy CM said, “You have seen the tenures of Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, Rajiv Gandhi and also that of the present leader of the government. The media knows well who is working how. I do not want to encroach on your territory.”

Accusing former finance minister and BJP leader Mungantiwar he said, “Mungantiwar was a minister for five years. When one is not in the chair, you change the cassette and speak different. The state government cannot mint currency. We depend on taxes for all development, recruitments and services.”

He said they are confident that the airport work will now proceed as planned and 2024 is the target for flight operations by the agency. “The project has now been taken over from GVK by the Adani group which is one of the two biggest groups in the country. This will ensure that there are no financial constraints,” he added.

On the controversy over naming of the airport, Pawar said an amicable solution will be sought.

Pawar also questioned Cidco on various issues including pricing of its houses. Speaking about Cidco’s plans of constructing houses on open spaces near railway stations under PMAY, Pawar said, “Protecting the environment is important for this government. Once these open spaces are lost we will never get them. We will discuss the issue in the government. There are also plans for a coastal road here, but the mangroves and the migratory birds will have to be taken into account.”