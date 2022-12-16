Ajmal Kasab’s sense of victory still haunts me, says nurse Anjali Kulthe at UNSC

“Madam, you recognised me correctly. I am Ajmal Kasab.”

These were the words of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operative when Anjali Vijay Kulthe, a nursing officer at Cama and Albless Hospital, had gone to Arthur Road jail to identify him. “That was a clear indication that he had no remorse. His sense of victory haunts me even today,” Kulthe said.

Kulthe was speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday where she shared her experience about that dreadful night when Kasab and his partner Abu Ismail stormed the state-run hospital building during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

“The night is still fresh in my mind and when I close my eyes I can see the images clearly,” she said.

Kulthe, who was posted in the maternity ward, was on her way to the neonatal section on the first floor when she saw the two terrorists shooting the two security guards dead. One of her helpers was also injured after a bullet scraped her thumb.

Kulthe then rushed up and closed the iron grill to the maternity ward and moved about 20 pregnant women to the pantry on the inner side. While locking the grill, Kulthe said she could see the terrorists on the second floor and later she heard continuous gunfire, punctuated by grenade bursts, on the upper floors.

Her worst fears came true when one of the patients went into labour because of the spike in blood pressure caused by the tension. But a doctor could not come over to take charge.

“Terrified, I had nothing but faith as I took my patient to the labour ward and eventually helped her deliver a healthy baby. Then I returned to my ward to check on the other 19 patients,” she said, adding they stayed there in darkness till the next morning when the police arrived. Now she feels safe as there are CCTV cameras and armed security guards are guarding the hospital.

Kulthe delivered a talk at the UNHC briefing, ‘Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’, after her name was recommended by city police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. “It is a proud moment to represent hundreds of people in front of the world leaders,” she said.

Kulthe further said she expressed the sorrow and trauma felt by each victim and requested the world leaders to give them the closure by arresting those who sponsored the attacks, but are still roaming free. “I still shudder at the thought of how the terrorists killed people like insects,” she concluded.

As many as 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the 60-hour-long siege. While Ismail was gunned down Kasab was captured and executed in 2012.