Alert motorman, Vasai cop save woman's life near Mumbai
mumbai news

Alert motorman, Vasai cop save woman’s life near Mumbai

When a Dahanu-Borivli local approached Vasai station, the woman walked on the tracks and stood before the train. Seeing her, the motorman, S Vasant Rao, applied the emergency brakes
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Head constable Eknath Naik, who was patrolling on Vasai station platform, rushed to the tracks and pulled the woman to safety. (HT )

An alert motorman and a head constable of Vasai government railway police (GRP) saved the life of a 60-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide at Vasai on Saturday.

A CCTV camera on Vasai station showed the woman standing on the edge of platform six at around 11am.

“When a Dahanu-Borivli local approached the station, she walked on the tracks and stood before the train. Seeing her, the motorman, S Vasant Rao, applied the emergency brakes. As the train slowed down, head constable Eknath Naik, who was patrolling on platform, rushed to the tracks and pulled the woman to safety,” said senior inspector Sachin Ingawale of Vasai GRP.

Naik then took her to the GRP base. “When she was okay to talk, she told us that she stays alone in Nallasopara, while her only son lives with his uncle in Parel as it is closer to his workplace. Her husband had died in 2019 due to an illness. Thus, she was depressed and lonely and had decided to end her life,” said Ingawale.

GRP officers admitted the woman to Maratha Life Foundation Old Age Home at Bhatane, Virar, and have called her son to Vasai for questioning, said Ingawale.

