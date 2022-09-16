All 16 accused in Rabodi riot case 14 years ago acquitted by Thane Sessions Court

Nearly 14 years after a riot broke out between two groups in Rabodi, 16 accused in the case booked for rioting and unlawful assembly were acquitted by the Thane Sessions Court on Thursday.

The court said that there was no evidence or witnesses against the accused booked in the case. Two cases were registered against these accused in 2009, though all the accused were out on bail since then.

The riot in Rabodi broke out in September 2008, in which one person was killed and 50 were injured in the clashes between two communities over setting up of a Navratri pandal.

Defence advocate Makarand Abhyankar said, “There was no valid evidence mentioned in the case. The witnesses that were cross examined didn’t recognise any of the persons mentioned in the FIR who were held responsible for the riot. There was no single picture or proof against my clients because of which the 16 persons in two different FIRs under riot section were acquitted by the Thane court on Thursday.”

The accused claimed that they had struggled for over 14 years to prove themselves innocent and were finally served justice.

Ratnaprabha Patil, a former MNS corporator and an accused herself, said, “We all had permission to set up the pandal. However, over 2,000 people came with swords and barged into our place and tore our saffron enclosures. We were asked to close the pandal immediately and without any involvement, more than 36 people were booked in different riot cases. I was booked in three different cases and after 14 years of struggle to prove ourselves not guilty, we have been acquitted in all the cases. I lost my sister as she was not well and I couldn’t pay attention to her health because of all this trouble. Riot had happened due to political vendetta but innocent residents were held responsible for the matter.”

The Thane police officials refused to talk on the case as most of them were not posted in Thane when the riot broke out.