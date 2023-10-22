‘All safe in India, country never seen wars like Israel-Hamas’: RSS chief

India has never encountered conflicts like the ongoing Israel- Hamas war or the Russia-Ukraine war and all communities are safe in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat has said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

“Hinduism embodies a religion and culture that values all sects and beliefs. In our country, we have never encountered conflicts similar to the on-going Hamas-Israel war. This spirit of inclusiveness is the essence of Hinduism,” the RSS chief said, addressing a gathering to mark 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji in Nagpur on Saturday evening.

“Our nation has never engaged in wars over such matters. Even during Shivaji Maharaj’s time, conflicts were primarily against foreign invasions, not domestic communities. This exemplifies the essence of being Hindu,” he added.

He emphasised the safety of all communities in India, including Muslims, and praised Shivaji’s vision of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ as a testament to inclusivity.

Appreciating Shivaji’s clarity on ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he said, “The word Hindu is an example of inclusiveness. It is a universal concept in which there is no place for discrimination.”

Referring to the strategic alliance between Shivaji and the Qutub Shahis, he said that Shivaji had taken pride in his Hindu identity while maintaining amicable relations with Muslims.

