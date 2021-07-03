Allow Class 10 and 12 teachers to travel by train, education department tells Maharashtra govt

A day after the state minister for school education department Varsha Gaikwad announced that Class 12 results will be decided on the basis of a 30:30:40 formula and that these results need to be declared by end of this month, the office of the deputy director of education has written to the state government seeking travel allowance for teachers.

In a letter addressed to the state school education minister and secretary, deputy director of education Sandeep Sangve has requested that Class 10 and 12 teachers be allowed to travel by train, at least till the results are announced.

“For the purpose of declaring results, school and junior college teachers will have to be present in their respective institutes in order to collate the results. Starting Monday, July 5, we request the authorities to allow such teachers to travel by train,” said a letter signed by Sangve. The letter further mentions time limits within which teachers be allowed to travel starting from morning 7am till evening 5pm.

This request comes a day after Gaikwad announced that Maharashtra state education department will also follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to Class 12 internals marks and students’ performance in the year. This is similar to the decision of both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for their respective Class 12 results.

“Since the final result will include marks of Class 10, 11 and the overall performance of students in class 12, it won’t be possible to do this sitting at home. Teachers will have to start visiting respective schools/junior colleges and work with the admin staff to get Class 10 and 11 marks and put all this together,” said a teacher, adding that without permission to travel by trains, it’ll be very difficult for many teachers to reach their respective institutes.