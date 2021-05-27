Allow to open shops from June 1, waive taxes, association urges Maharashtra govt

Retailers who have lost substantial business due to repeated lockdowns have urged the state government to allow them to open their establishments from June 1.

The Traders United Forum of Maharashtra (TUMF) warned that any further extension of lockdown will have a devastating effect on shopkeepers.

“The state government should allow us to open our shops for at least eight hours daily. During the 2020 lockdown, we had some savings to sustain ourselves. This time the shopkeepers are badly affected, hence need to resume their businesses,” said Mohan Gurnani, convenor, TUMF.

The TUMF has demanded that the state should waive off the taxes like license fees, professional tax as well as give concessions in property tax.

After the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state had imposed first the night curfew, then a partial lockdown and finally a full lockdown. The lockdown has shown positive results as the cases fell from the 60,000 range to currently within 25,000.

Nirmal Nahar who runs his clothing business from Mangaldas Market at Kalbadevi said it is imperative to start their business. “We have lost considerable business to other states like Gujarat and if the lockdown extends, it will be difficult to retain it,” said Nahar.

Retailers in cities across the state too have demanded that the restrictions on their businesses should be lifted.

Aurangabad member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel warned the government to allow them to open or shopkeepers will defy the rules. “Shopkeepers are dying of suicide in Aurangabad and other parts of Maharashtra. The financial institutions are harassing them and the government is silent,” said Jaleel. “If the government still wants to extend the lockdown then they need to compensate the shopkeepers,” he added.

However, Shiv Sena leader and former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire said the government will decide after reviewing the situation. “There is lockdown across the world and we have decided to save the lives of the people. The decision will be based on the ground situation,” said Khaire. Shopkeepers in Solapur have warned of opening their shops irrespective of the government’s stance.