Ambernath police arrest man for killing innocent labourer to implicate girlfriend in case

Ambernath police arrest a 40-year-old man for killing an innocent labourer merely to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case; he left her voter ID card on the dead body; he wanted to falsely implicate his girlfriend as he suspected her of having an affair
Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Ambernath

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed an unknown labourer merely to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case.

To ensure that the police arrest her, he also left her voter ID card on the body. The man, Waman Shinde, was in judicial custody in a theft case and was out on bail for a few days. He suspected his girlfriend of having an affair. So, to take revenge on her, he murdered an innocent man.

Shinde was in a relationship with his married girlfriend for the last 15 years. The Ambernath police found the body of Amit Das, 32, with his throat slit by a sharp object in a remote area of Chikloli in Badlapur on April 1.

An officer from Ambernath police said, “We found a piece of paper and voter’s ID card of a woman on the body. When we questioned the woman, we realised that she was not involved and also got CCTV footage leading us to Shinde. When we arrested Shinde, we were still clueless about the deceased’s identity. During interrogation Shinde said that he went to Kalyan, saw a labourer waiting to find a day’s labour, offered him work, took him to a remote place and slit his throat. He later planted evidence against his girlfriend.”

Senior police inspector Rajendra Kote said, “Das is a poor labourer and didn’t know either the accused or his girlfriend. We have arrested Shinde and he is in judicial custody now.”

