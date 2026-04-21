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Ameet Satam asks for cancellation of extra funds to 6 BJP corporators

Six wards in the constituency, all with BJP corporators, were granted a special provision of ₹4 crore each in the BMC budget at the standing committee level

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: BJP Mumbai president and MLA Ameet Satam has demanded the cancellation of fund allocations in his Andheri West constituency, which he described as “disproportionate”. Six wards in the constituency, all with BJP corporators, were granted a special provision of 4 crore each in the BMC budget at the standing committee level.

Ameet Satam asks for cancellation of extra funds to 6 BJP corporators

Addressing recent media reports of discontent among other BJP corporators, Satam on Monday said, “With regard to media reports regarding allocation of funds to corporators, I wish to clarify that the matter had already come to my notice well before April 16. After carefully reviewing all the relevant information, I wrote a letter to the chairman of the standing committee on April 16 itself.”

Elaborating on his concerns, Satam said, “In my letter, I have clearly stated that the additional funds allocated to certain corporators in the Andheri West assembly constituency appear to be disproportionate. It has come to my attention that in the special provision made in the municipal corporation budget at the standing committee level, a special additional fund provision of 4 crore per ward has been made for Wards No 65, 67, 68, 69, 70 and 71. The said provision should be cancelled in the budget provision of the standing committee so that there is balance and equality in the distribution of funds. Therefore, I requested that the excess allocation be withdrawn and that a balanced and equitable distribution of funds be ensured among all corporators.”

 
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