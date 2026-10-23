Amid 500 crore row, Jarange-Patil presents audio clip; Sena suggests BJP link

MUMBAI: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him ahead of the 2024 elections, on Thursday. During a press conference in Jalna district – the seat of the quota activist’s many protests – he released purported audio clips of BJP leaders discussing money allegedly paid to him to control the political narrative.

On Thursday, a delegation of senior Shiv Sena leaders – Sachin Ahir, Milind Deora and Rahul Shewale -- met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a probe into the episode

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This follows his recent claim that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde boasted to the BJP leadership about channelling ₹500 crore to the activist through his son, MP Shrikant Shinde. In response, the deputy chief minister denied the allegations and demanded a formal investigation to determine if the audio clips are AI-generated fakes.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Jarange-Patil had previously challenged Shinde to clarify the financial allegations, threatening to make the audio recordings public if he failed to do so.

In one of the clips played in Jalna on Thursday, a woman is heard claiming that Jarange-Patil was paid ₹500 crore and that his stance will work to the BJP’s advantage in the 2024 assembly polls. “The amount has been given to Jarange-Patil through Shrikant Shinde. Now, Jarange-Patil will be beneficial for us... . I have a different opinion on this. If Jarange-Patil keeps targeting the BJP, it will help us in the assembly polls,” the woman is heard saying, suggesting in such a case the BJP will gain from OBC votes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another BJP leader is purportedly heard saying that they have not been making enough noise over “love jihad cases” in Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, suggesting that local leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, should have spoken up to set the narrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another BJP leader is purportedly heard saying that they have not been making enough noise over “love jihad cases” in Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, suggesting that local leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, should have spoken up to set the narrative. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another person purportedly suggested discrediting those who were against the Vadhavan port in Palghar, saying they are anti-development as they could not make money from the land acquisition. In yet another clip, people are heard saying that the BJP should push the narrative about some foreign countries out to create anarchy in India, evidenced by their meeting with opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The clips, said Jarange-Patil, expose the thought process of people working against a man who was fighting for the Marathas, adding that his life is under threat even as attempts were being made to suppress his voice. He said that he will intensify his attack on the government, making it difficult for the ruling coalition to make any gains in the 2029 assembly polls if they do not respond positively.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I would not name the people in the audio, as it is the chief minister’s job, and that of his two deputies, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Jarange-Patil.

Sena leaders meet CM, demand probe

Meanwhile, although Jarange-Patil hesitated to take names, at separate press meets on Thursday, two Shiv Sena leaders – MP Naresh Mhaske and industries minister Uday Samant -- said all the people in the tapes are related to BJP. They are Shweta Shalini, BJP’s state in-charge of social media and IT cell; Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA of Kandivli East; and Youtuber Sushil Kulkarni.

While Samant and Mhaske demanded a probe into the clips, a delegation of senior Shiv Sena leaders – Sachin Ahir, Milind Deora and Rahul Shewale -- met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday seeking a probe into the episode.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the letter submitted to Fadnavis, the leaders listed the names of several BJP leaders that came up in the audio clips and demanded that a forensic investigation be initiated to check the authenticity of the clips. They also demanded that the same leaders be questioned by the police.

Earlier, Samant sought investigation into whether there was a broader conspiracy to defame party chief Eknath Shinde.

“Our leader and MP Shrikant Shinde has been named in the tape, which is damaging for the party. An SIT should be constituted to investigate the veracity of the tapes by using forensic and cyber technology. As the names emerging from the conversation in the tapes are linked to the BJP, one should also probe the intent behind the leaks,” said a Sena leader.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Requesting Jarange-Patil to name people in the clips, Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said: “Maharashtra will then know who is defaming Eknath Shinde and Jarange-Patil.”

In response to the allegations, Shweta Shalini told media persons: “I have no relation with the tape, which appears to be fabricated. I was not a part of the media team for the Assembly polls after party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“The voice in the clip is not mine. I have never been a part of such a conversation,” said Bhatkhalkar, alleging that it may have been created using AI. “The clip is part of a well-planned political conspiracy aimed at creating a rift within the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Shiv Sena) and tarnishing the image of our leaders ahead of the upcoming elections.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sushil Kulkarni did not respond to HT’s calls for a response.

BJP leader and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar added: “No BJP leader is related to these clips and the conversation. The authenticity of the clips needs to be verified; in fact, Jarange-Patil should have done so himself. We also need to establish who were behind leaking the tapes, and condemn the attempt to defame our deputy chief minister.”

Promising an inquiry into the clips, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said while fabricated audio and video clips are often known to surface, “the home department should conduct a probe to establish whether the clips are genuine or AI-generated”.