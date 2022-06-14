Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid Sena-BJP tussle, PM Modi, Uddhav to attend events in Maharashtra today

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Published on Jun 14, 2022
Reported by Dhaval Kulkarni | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Tuesday where he will attend big ticket events in the state. He will be received by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at INS Shikra and attend events with him. The PM's visit comes amid the hostilities between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

On April 25, Thackeray had skipped the event in Mumbai where Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the first Lata Mangeshkar award. The chief minister chose to pay visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became a a face of Shiv Sena protests against independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row. Political observers had commented that it was Thackeray's message to the BJP that the Sena was not backing down in its showdown with the BJP. 

The tussle between ex-allies Shiv Sena and BJP intensified during the Rajya Sabha polls. Sena MP Sanjay Raut was re-elected to the upper house but another candidate Sanjay Pawar could not make the cut. Raut accused the election commission of favouring the saffron party. “Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them," he told reporters. 

The counting for the Rajya Sabha elections was held up after the BJP objected to three votes of MVA alleging that their MLAs violated rules by showing their ballot papers to others. 

During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Mdoi will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and the Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai and the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune.

