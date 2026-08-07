Amid unemployment concerns, Maha to hold 1,000 job fairs till March 2027 to pacify Gen Zs

MUMBAI: With unemployment emerging as one of the biggest concerns among young people and student protests putting the spotlight on the issue, the Maharashtra government has announced a major employment outreach programme aimed at Gen Z. The state will organise 1,000 job fairs across Maharashtra by March 2027, pairing recruitment drives with short-term skill training to improve the employability of young job seekers.

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The initiative, led by the Skill Development Department, will primarily target unemployed youth in urban and semi-urban areas, particularly students pursuing general graduation courses. Officials said the focus is on colleges other than Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), as ITIs already provide vocational education, while students enrolled in conventional degree programmes often struggle to find jobs because they lack industry-relevant skills.

According to officials, the move comes as the government seeks to address growing concerns over youth unemployment following student protests in Delhi and unrest among young people in several states, including Maharashtra.

The job fairs will be held across districts and talukas, with the department planning a widespread awareness campaign to ensure maximum participation. Before candidates face recruiters, they will undergo a structured two-week pre-employment programme designed to prepare them for the workplace.

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{{^usCountry}} The first week will focus on soft skills, including personality development, workplace etiquette, resume writing and communication skills. In the second week, candidates will receive hands-on practical training based on aptitude test results in trades such as electrical work, plumbing, reception services and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first week will focus on soft skills, including personality development, workplace etiquette, resume writing and communication skills. In the second week, candidates will receive hands-on practical training based on aptitude test results in trades such as electrical work, plumbing, reception services and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

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The government also plans to involve experts and NGOs to counsel participants on career opportunities, while encouraging them to explore both employment and self-employment options.

Chairing a review meeting, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha stressed that recruitment drives alone would not solve the problem unless young people were equipped with the right skills.

“Merely organising job fairs will not achieve the desired results. It is essential to provide at least two weeks of skill development and pre-employment training to youth before the job fairs. If candidates receive proper guidance and training, the selection rate at these fairs will increase significantly. The government’s focus will be on making the employment generation process broader, more effective, and more impactful by increasing the participation of all sections of society,” Lodha said.