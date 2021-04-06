Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Anil Deshmukh moves Supreme Court against HC order directing CBI probe into corruption allegations against him
Anil Deshmukh moves Supreme Court against HC order directing CBI probe into corruption allegations against him

Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra, has moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order directing the CBI to probe the corruption allegations against him.
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.(ANI)

