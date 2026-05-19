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Anti-encroachment drive: Western Railway clears nearly 18 per cent illegal huts near Bandra station

Anti-encroachment drive: Western Railway clears nearly 18 per cent illegal huts near Bandra station

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Western Railway on Tuesday launched a massive anti-encroachment drive, clearing nearly 18 per cent of 500 illegal huts near Bandra railway station following directions from the Bombay High Court.

Anti-encroachment drive: Western Railway clears nearly 18 per cent illegal huts near Bandra station

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek told PTI that the five-day drive aims to free 5,300 square metres of land to clear the railway safety zone and facilitate future capacity augmentation projects.

The drive will continue till May 23, he said.

He further said that the railway has planned an integrated complex comprising elevated roads, multi-storey buildings, platforms, and maintenance facilities at Bandra Terminus, one of the biggest railway stations in Mumbai.

"Of the approximately 500 huts to be demolished on the railway land at Garib Nagar, we have cleared around 15 to 18 per cent on the first day of the anti-encroachment drive," the official said.

According to the Western Railway, the drive was being carried out jointly with the civil administration, police authorities, and railway security agencies to ensure law and order and the humane execution of the drive.

It further said railway land cannot remain perpetually encroached upon, especially in safety-sensitive operational areas, while asserting that the administration was acting strictly within the framework of the law and court directions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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