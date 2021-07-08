Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Antilia bomb scare: Alleged Hiran killer seeks bail over ‘illegal detention’
mumbai news

Antilia bomb scare: Alleged Hiran killer seeks bail over ‘illegal detention’

NIA has claimed that, Soni, and three others arrested in the case had killed Hiran and dumped his body in the creek near Mumbra. His plea comes up for hearing on July 17
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Police personnel outside Antilia after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (HT file)

Manish Soni, one of the alleged killers of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran who was linked with the Antilia bomb scare case, has moved a bail plea before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, contending that he has been illegally detained as he was not produced before the special court on Tuesday on completion of his NIA custody period.

Soni was arrested on June 17, along with Satish Mothkuri and former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. According to NIA, Soni made a confession statement on Saturday before a metropolitan magistrate. Earlier, he had been sent to judicial custody by the magistrate court itself.

His NIA custody ended on Tuesday, whereby NIA was required to produce him before the court for further remand. However, the NIA informed the special court that Soni had been remanded to judicial custody by the magistrate. The agency therefore pleaded to the special NIA court to pass an order remanding him to judicial custody.

Soni’s lawyer Rahul Arote has objected to this, claiming it to be a case of illegal detention. He has now moved a bail plea for Soni as he was not produced before the NIA court for authorising his further custody. The plea is slated to be heard on July 17.

On February 25, an SUV was found abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threatening note. On March 5, Hiran – the owner of the SUV – was found dead in a creek near Mumbra, with six handkerchiefs stuffed in his mouth and his face covered by a scarf.

NIA has claimed that, Soni, Mothkuri and two others arrested in the case had killed Hiran and dumped his body in the creek near Mumbra.

The murder, NIA claimed, was part of larger conspiracy and committed at the behest of former policemen Sachin Waze and Sharma. Besides Waze and Sharma, dismissed Mumbai police officers Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane had also been arrested in connection with the bomb scare case.

