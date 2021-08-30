Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Antilia bomb scare: Court rejects NIA custody plea for ex-Mumbai cops Waze, Mane
mumbai news

Antilia bomb scare: Court rejects NIA custody plea for ex-Mumbai cops Waze, Mane

The special NIA court also allowed former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to receive treatment of his heart condition at a private hospital.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Suspended police officer Sachin Waze during a court appearance. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday rejected the probe team’s application for custody of former Mumbai Police officers Sachin Waze and Sunil Mane in bomb scare case at the residence of Reliance Industries’ boss Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hirani. The duo are currently lodged at the Taloja prison.

The court also allowed Waze to receive treatment of his heart condition at a private hospital, a report in news agency ANI said. The federal agency had sought Wazi and Mane’s custody for two and five days, respectively.

On Saturday, the NIA had told special judge Prashant R Sitre that it needed to interrogate the duo further, adding that its investigation in the two cases was in its last phase.

It said following the arrest of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and four others, the agency suspected some more persons had played a key role in the two cases.

On February 25, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note threatening to kill members of the industrialist’s family.

RELATED STORIES

On March 5, the body of Hiran – the SUV’s owner who is an auto parts dealer from Thane – was found dumped in a creek at Reti Bunder near Mumbra.

NIA took over investigations in both the cases and claimed that Vaze was the main accused in the case and carried out the crimes out of purported desperation to “restore his lost glory in police.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nia court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special court allows Sachin Vaze to undergo heart surgery at a private hospital

18 kids contract Covid at children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd

Trash mountains: another type of Mumbai high rise

Mumbai court sends actor Armaan Kohli in NCB custody for one day
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP