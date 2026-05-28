MUMBAI: In the backdrop of the paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 which has caused distress among over 22 lakh students, and sparked public outrage over private coaching institutes, the apex body representing coaching classes across Maharashtra has demanded a strict policy to regulate integrated coaching classes operating in the state. The organisation has also urged the Maharashtra government to establish a Coaching Classes Council, on the lines of the Bar Council of India, to regulate and monitor private coaching institutes.

Apex body of coaching classes demands strict rules to regulate integrated classes. (Raju Shinde/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key accused arrested in the paper leak case were running prominent coaching classes in Latur and Pune.

The demand was raised during a one-day protest held at Azad Maidan on Wednesday by the State Consortium of Coaching Teachers & Institutes (SCCTI) -- an apex body representing nine associations of private coaching class operators. The protest was organised to condemn the NEET paper leak incident and to press for stricter regulation in the coaching sector.

Office-bearers of the organisation alleged that several private coaching centres have turned education into a commercial business under the banner of integrated coaching programmes. These programmes generally combine junior college education with coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE. They alleged, many students officially enrol in junior colleges only to log attendance and turn to private coaching centres to prepare for the competitive exams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking at a press conference, the organisation’s secretary Dilip Mehendale demanded strict action against coaching classes that operate from the premises of aided and unaided schools and junior colleges, charging separate fees from students. “Heavy penalties should be imposed on institutes violating rules,” said Mehendale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at a press conference, the organisation’s secretary Dilip Mehendale demanded strict action against coaching classes that operate from the premises of aided and unaided schools and junior colleges, charging separate fees from students. “Heavy penalties should be imposed on institutes violating rules,” said Mehendale. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The organisation also demanded stricter monitoring of students’ attendance to restore the importance of colleges and prevent misuse of the integrated coaching model.

Vice-president Bandopant Bhuyar said: “The government must consult representatives of coaching classes before framing any policy related to the sector.” He added, the issue of regulating coaching institutes has remained unresolved for over two decades despite repeated discussions and court directions.

In 2000, an NGO led by Bhagwandas Rayani had approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking rules to regulate private coaching classes in Maharashtra, following which the court had directed the state to frame regulations for coaching institutes. Although the government later formed a single-member committee to prepare draft rules, many coaching operators considered the proposed regulations too strict, and no final policy was implemented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bhuyar said the issue remained inactive for years until the state formed a 12-member committee in 2017 to study the matter again. However, the draft law prepared by the committee was never presented before the state cabinet or legislature for approval.

He added that after the central government issued guidelines for coaching classes in 2024, several states introduced their own regulatory policies, but Maharashtra has been lagging.

The organisation also underlined that the state government strengthen its own education system to prepare students for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE. Office-bearers said if such preparation becomes part of the regular school and junior college curriculum, the dependence on integrated coaching classes would automatically reduce.

The proposed Coaching Classes Council, according to the organisation, could oversee permissions for opening new institutes and ensure that coaching centres follow necessary standards and regulations. Such a body could maintain accountability and transparency in the rapidly growing private coaching sector in Maharashtra.