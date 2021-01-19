Application seeking action for contempt against Kangana Ranaut filed in Bombay HC

An interim application has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC), seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Kangana Ranaut for lowering the dignity of the court by tweeting and posting a video of her visit to Bandra police station on January 8. The petition, filed Bandra resident Munnawarali Sayyed, claims that the actor has violated the undertaking given by her on November 24, during the hearing of a petition filed by her seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR). The FIR was filed against Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli.

The actor had assured the court that she would not use the social media platform to speak about the petition, and would attend the police station on January 8, 2021. However, on the said day, she not only tweeted about her visit to the police station but also maligned the authority of the court by saying that as a woman she was not being allowed to speak. Hence, the application seeks contempt proceedings against her.

The petition, filed through Sayyed’s advocates Kamran Shaikh and Mohsin Shaikh, pointed to a tweet and video message posted by Ranaut on January 8. In the tweet, the actor alleged of being mentally, emotionally and physically tortured and sought the support of her Twitter followers. In the video message, she questioned the judiciary for asking her to keep quiet.

In light of the above, the interim application has alleged, “Respondent in blatant disregard to the statement made before this honourable court, and without having any respect to the authority and majesty of law, committed a wilful breach of the order of this honourable court and interfered with the administration of justice and the judicial process by publishing a contemptuous tweet cum video on her Twitter account.”

The actor had filed a petition seeking quashing of a sedition case filed against her and her sister by Bandra Police on an order by the magistrate. During the hearing of her petition on November 24, the actor had submitted to the court that she would attend the police station on January 8, 2021, and would not post any tweets about the case, pending the hearing.

The interim application is expected to come up for hearing in due course along with the petition filed by Ranaut.