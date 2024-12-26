Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AQI violators fined 56,700

ByShreya Jachak
Dec 26, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Mumbai BMC collected ₹56,700 in penalties for AQI violations and began road sweeping, as AQI hit 189, with Borivali East at 302.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday collected 56,700 as penalty from those found violating air quality index (AQI) norms during a special 24-hour drive. It also kickstarted the process of mechanical sweeping of roads in the city and collected around 224 tonne of construction waste till 6pm, which was taken to the recently launched debris processing facility in Dahisar.

AQI violators fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,700
AQI violators fined 56,700

On Wednesday, the average AQI in Mumbai stood at 189, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality in Borivali East was very poor, with AQI at 302, while seven monitoring stations registered poor air. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.8 degree Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal while the minimum was 17.2 degree Celsius. The maximum and minimum at Colaba was 28.8 degree Celsius and 19.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the BMC had issued a fresh set of guidelines to tackle air pollution, which were reinforced during a meeting held on Tuesday. “We will take stringent action in locations that record poor AQI (above 200) for five consecutive days,” said BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who chaired the meeting.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On