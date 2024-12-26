Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday collected ₹56,700 as penalty from those found violating air quality index (AQI) norms during a special 24-hour drive. It also kickstarted the process of mechanical sweeping of roads in the city and collected around 224 tonne of construction waste till 6pm, which was taken to the recently launched debris processing facility in Dahisar. AQI violators fined ₹ 56,700

On Wednesday, the average AQI in Mumbai stood at 189, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality in Borivali East was very poor, with AQI at 302, while seven monitoring stations registered poor air. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.8 degree Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal while the minimum was 17.2 degree Celsius. The maximum and minimum at Colaba was 28.8 degree Celsius and 19.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the BMC had issued a fresh set of guidelines to tackle air pollution, which were reinforced during a meeting held on Tuesday. “We will take stringent action in locations that record poor AQI (above 200) for five consecutive days,” said BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who chaired the meeting.