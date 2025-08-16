Arrested Bangladeshi woman flees from JJ Hospital

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old pregnant Bangladeshi woman, who had been arrested for illegally staying in India, fled on August 14 from the JJ Hospital’s Warn No. 10 where she had been taken for treatment. A high angle shot of metal handcuffs isolated on a white background

According to the police, the woman, Rubina Irshad Shaikh, 21, originally from Bangladesh, was a resident of Navi-Mumbai. On January 13, the Vashi police had booked her, her mother, her two sisters, and her brother for living illegally in India.

According to the police, they arrested Shaikh’s mother and found out that she was a Bangladeshi national who had gotten married to a man from Jharkhand in 1998.

On August 7, the police arrested Shaikh too, for continuing to live illegally in India. She was held at the Byculla women’s prison, but when she began feeling unwell and developed a fever and a cold, the police admitted her to the JJ Hospital on August 11, from where she soon fled.

The police said that they are in touch with the Vashi police and have sent out teams to look for her. Another case has been registered against Shaikh under section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful arrest) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).