Aryan Khan cruise drugs raid case: NDPS court rejects NCB’s plea for restraint amid Sail’s allegations

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Monday rejected the plea filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seeking orders to not allow anyone to take cognisance of the purported affidavit of Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the cruise ship drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been arrested along with others, or initiate any action on the basis of the affidavit without prior permission of the special court. The court observed that such blanket orders cannot be passed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sail alleged he was made to sign on blank papers as pancha (witness) on the night the NCB raided the International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate, on October 2 and arrested Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha. Sail, 40, claimed he used to work as a bodyguard of KP Gosavi, one of the nine witnesses in the case. Sail, in a notarised affidavit, alleged that he overheard a conversation between Gosavi and another person, wherein they were discussing about an amount of ₹25 crore, of which they had to pay ₹8 crore to a senior official in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In his affidavit, Sail claimed that he collected two bags containing ₹50 lakh each and gave them to Gosavi. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik, too, has made extortion allegations against Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of NCB. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing the recent events, the NCB moved the special NDPS court. The agency’s counsel, advocate Advait Sethna, urged the court to take up the plea for urgent hearing. “Sail’s affidavit is already forwarded to Delhi office of the NCB for further legal action,” said Sethna.

In the affidavit filed before the special court along with the plea, Wankhede claimed the allegations “are not only false but misleading, mischievous and maligning”. “I have been personally targeted especially by a known political figure for reasons best known to him. The only justification that I can fathom is that one Sameer Khan, a relative of the political honcho was arrested in a NDPS case in accordance with law and later enlarged on bail by this court. From that time there are series of personal vendetta targeted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations,” stated Wankhede’s affidavit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was threatened to be arrested and to be dispelled from my service. There is a lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interest just for conducting and honest and impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is in law to establish my innocence. In this case highly influential people are involved so I request the court to pass appropriate orders to preserve and protect the sanctity of a fair and unbiased investigation, which not to be interfered in any manner,” it added.

Wankhede, who was present for mentioning of the plea, stepped in the witness box and informed the special judge Vaibhav Patil that his personal details, details about his family members were being made public. “In my entire career I haven’t done anything wrong and I am ready to face any enquiry,” said the officer. “They are targeting my family, my deceased mother and father. Today, they have also posted some photographs,” said Wankhede. “They are threatening officers, panch witnesses and their family members. In this regard, a panch has already filed a complaint,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}