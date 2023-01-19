ASI team inspects remains of 12th-century temple in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: After locals and activists stumbled upon the remains of an ancient temple inside Aarey Colony a few weeks ago, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the site on Wednesday. The ASI is likely to set up an excavation site here in the near future.

Juber Ansari, 32, an activist and nature lover who was visiting the Aarey Colony, found a sculpture of Goddess Mahakali a few years ago and has been worshipping it along with the locals. A few weeks ago, when Ansari was visiting the spot with his friend, he was surprised to see a Shivalinga in the same area. On looking around, Ansari and his friends also found some more ancient pillars. Ansari alerted the local police, officials of Aarey dairy as well as the ASI on the presence of these artefacts.

Following their initial survey, ASI officials who visited the site on Wednesday said it seems there was a presence of a temple on the site. With the presence of Mahakali caves and Kanheri caves nearby, it is very likely that a temple existed there, the officials said. Ansari, along with members of NGO Vanashakti, assisted ASI in their initial survey.

“When I found the sculpture of Mahakali Maa, we all prayed to her. Then, when I found other remains of the temple a few weeks back, I started searching further. That’s when I found a few more pieces of ancient pillars and stones of a temple.” said Ansari.

An ASI official who inspected the site said that a team would undertake one more inspection after which an excavation site would be set up there. “We have found what looks like parts of one side of the wall of a temple. A temple dating back to 12th century is likely to have been present here. A statue of Goddess Mahakali carved on the pillar seems to be part of one of the pillars of a temple. There also seems to be small lane present here, which points towards presence of a pathway towards a temple, which is usually seen in ancient temples. Then there is one Shivalinga, and some more parts of temple pillars. One of the pillars has sculptures of ‘Bharvahak’, also known as weightlifters, which were common sculptures in the ancient temples. Presence of so many such parts points to the fact that these are not dumped parts and there may be more things underneath the ground. ” said the official, adding that another inspection will probably take place in a month’s time.

The site is located adjacent to the walls of SEEPZ, built in 1973, which is one of the Special Economic Zones of India.