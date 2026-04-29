Mumbai: Amid the prolonged delay in Asiatic Society elections, the Asiatic Tomorrow, one of the panel contesting election, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing before any order is passed if the Bombay High Court’s recent judgment upholding a stay on the polls is challenged.

Asiatic Tomorrow panel moves SC amid poll delay. (HT ARCHIVE)

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The move comes after the Bombay High Court refused to intervene in the Charity Commissioner’s March 13 order that halted the elections and put in place an interim administrative mechanism, citing irregularities in the trust’s functioning and electoral process.

Panel convener and presidential candidate Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the caveat was a precautionary step. “If the other panel challenges the HC verdict in the apex court then the court must hear our version before giving any verdict,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He alleged that faulty voter lists and illegal registrations had impaired the process, and accused rival groups of delaying elections.

“It has become abundantly clear that the other groups are simply using the legal system as a tool to kill time and stall the democratic process. Besides, those opposing us are silent on financial mismanagement and maladministration in general. Most of them favour status-quo and have been unserious in their approach towards loss of books and manuscripts”, Sahasrabuddhe added.

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{{^usCountry}} Sahasrabuddhe also claimed the verdict supports the panel’s push for reforms and greater inclusivity, and urged that elections be conducted by June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahasrabuddhe also claimed the verdict supports the panel’s push for reforms and greater inclusivity, and urged that elections be conducted by June. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, the high court dismissed two writ petitions challenging the Charity Commissioner’s order. The commissioner had constituted a committee to prepare a fresh voters’ list and oversee day-to-day affairs, stating that a new election schedule would be announced only after finalising the list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, the high court dismissed two writ petitions challenging the Charity Commissioner’s order. The commissioner had constituted a committee to prepare a fresh voters’ list and oversee day-to-day affairs, stating that a new election schedule would be announced only after finalising the list. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The move was challenged in the high court by senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, a presidential candidate for the elections, along with others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move was challenged in the high court by senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, a presidential candidate for the elections, along with others. {{/usCountry}}

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