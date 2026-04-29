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Asiatic Tomorrow panel moves SC amid poll delay

The move comes after the Bombay High Court refused to intervene in the Charity Commissioner’s March 13 order that halted the elections

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai: Amid the prolonged delay in Asiatic Society elections, the Asiatic Tomorrow, one of the panel contesting election, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing before any order is passed if the Bombay High Court’s recent judgment upholding a stay on the polls is challenged.

Asiatic Tomorrow panel moves SC amid poll delay. (HT ARCHIVE)

The move comes after the Bombay High Court refused to intervene in the Charity Commissioner’s March 13 order that halted the elections and put in place an interim administrative mechanism, citing irregularities in the trust’s functioning and electoral process.

Panel convener and presidential candidate Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the caveat was a precautionary step. “If the other panel challenges the HC verdict in the apex court then the court must hear our version before giving any verdict,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He alleged that faulty voter lists and illegal registrations had impaired the process, and accused rival groups of delaying elections.

“It has become abundantly clear that the other groups are simply using the legal system as a tool to kill time and stall the democratic process. Besides, those opposing us are silent on financial mismanagement and maladministration in general. Most of them favour status-quo and have been unserious in their approach towards loss of books and manuscripts”, Sahasrabuddhe added.

 
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