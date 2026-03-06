At 38.9 degrees Celsius, city experienced its first heatwave of the season

Mumbai: The city recorded its first heatwave of the season on Thursday, with temperatures in the suburbs climbing close to 39°C, well above the seasonal average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at its Santacruz observatory reached 38.9°C—about 5.9°C above normal. The spike met the criteria laid down by the weather agency for declaring a heatwave in Mumbai. (Pic for representation)

As per the IMD’s standard parameters, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 37°C for at least two consecutive days and remains more than 5°C above the normal level. On Wednesday, the Santacruz station had already recorded a high of 38.7°C, which was 5.7°C above normal.

South Mumbai also witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures, though slightly lower than the suburbs. The maximum temperature at the Colaba observatory reached 36.2°C, more than 5°C above the seasonal average.

Night temperatures too remained elevated. The minimum temperature stood at 24°C in Colaba and 22°C in Santacruz, both nearly 2°C above normal.

“Easterly winds and anticyclonic circulation near south Gujarat and neighbouring areas have led to an increase in temperature,” said Sushma Nair, senior scientist, IMD Mumbai.

However, meteorologists expect some relief in the coming days as the weather system shifts. Nair said the anticyclonic circulation is likely to move further inland from the coastal belt, which may lead to a gradual dip in temperatures in Mumbai while pushing up temperatures in parts of north Maharashtra, such as Nandurbar.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Friday, warning of hot and humid conditions. The alert will remain in force until 8.30 am. The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of around 36°C during the day, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover near 23°C.