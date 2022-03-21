Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At 43%, city has enough water to last 160 days
mumbai news

At 43%, city has enough water to last 160 days

As per the data, as of March 20, the lakes are about 43% full, which can supply water easily for the next 160 days
In the wake of the approaching summer months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took stock of the current drinking situation and concluded that water can be supplied for around 160 days (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:45 PM IST
ByMehul R Thakkar

Mumbai In the wake of the approaching summer months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took stock of the current drinking situation and concluded that water can be supplied for around 160 days or five months from the seven lakes.

As per the data, as of March 20, the lakes are about 43% full, which can supply water easily for the next 160 days. Last year at this time, the water stock was 40%. The livestock of water is 50% in Tulsi Lake and 40% in Vehar Lake.

In 2021, between July 16 and July 23, the catchment areas of the lakes received a maximum of its stock. Before that, the BMC was on the verge of announcing a water cut as the overall water level in seven lakes was just 17%. However, by July 22, water level had crossed 50%, followed by 60% on July 24 and 70% on July 28.

Every year, Mumbai gets sufficient rainfall between July and August, which provides relief from any water shortage. Previously, BMC had to announce water cuts during low rainfall season.

RELATED STORIES

Bhatsa dam in Thane, which supplies 55% of the total annual water requirement of the city, has 45% water stock, which was at 42% last year. For Upper Vaitarna, the water level is 40% as of Monday. Last year at this time, the level stood at 53%. Middle Vaitarna has 41% of water stock as opposed to 23% last year.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. In order to meet the shortfall, BMC has been exploring several ways to increase water supply.

Meanwhile, in June 2021, the civic body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Israel-based firm for the city’s first desalination project at Manori in Malad, which is expected to be ready by 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP